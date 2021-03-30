‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Trailer Introduces a Squad That’s ‘Nothing but Trouble’ (Video)

Star Wars Day is going the extra parsec this year, with “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” premiering on Disney+. In the first trailer for the series, we officially meet Clone Force 99.

The animated series will focus on “five enhanced clones, more capable than an army” as they navigate the galaxy after the Clone Wars have ended. The group is comprised of Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair, who “each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.”

In the first trailer for the series, released on Tuesday, it appears those singular exceptional skills are literally defined by each character’s name: Hunter is a skilled fighter, Echo is a cyborg that can interface with the team’s ship, Tech is, naturally, the tech guy, Wrecker likes to destroy things and Crosshair strikes from a distance.

“The Bad Batch” also gives a first look at the future of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the “Star Wars” universe, as she ominously warns “The galaxy’s a dangerous place to be.” Fennec will also be seen again in “The Mandalorian” spinoff “The Book of Boba Fett” alongside Temuera Morrison as the eponymous character.

It’s unclear whether Shand is helping or hunting Clone Force 99 in the “Bad Batch” trailer. It could be either, as Admiral Tarkin villainously states “I want Clone Force 99 found and wiped out.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

The series premieres May 4, 2021 on Disney+.

Watch the full trailer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” above.