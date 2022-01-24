Beyoncé, Diana Ross and More React to Death of Designer Thierry Mugler

A host of stars are sharing tributes to famed French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, whose death was announced Sunday.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day,” read a post on the Mugler Instagram account.

Mugler was responsible for designing the tour outfits for Beyoncé’s 2009 tour, and the music icon reacted to his death, writing “Rest In Peace Thierry Mugler” on her official website.

Diana Ross tweeted, “I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives,” sharing a photo of the pair.

I will miss you Thierry Mugler this was a wonderful time in our lives pic.twitter.com/Z3ggaVjK2D — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) January 24, 2022

Designer Marc Jacobs discussed Mugler’s legacy in a post on his Instagram, sharing a photo of Geri Hall and writing, “This Mugler show at BONDS Disco, 1980, was a major life changer. Never had I seen or experienced anything like it. The Glamour! The Fashion! The Women! The extraordinary execution of an out of this world dream by fashions most incredible showman. Thank you for sharing your wildest fantasies. Rest In Peace Manfred Thierry Mugler.”

“Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month,” Christian Siriano tweeted.

Another Icon lost today. Rest well in ultimate beauty #thierrymugler. You opened many many doors. Fashion is having a hard month. pic.twitter.com/QgnDwPLwk8 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 24, 2022

Read on for more tributes to the legendary designer: