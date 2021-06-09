Starz Slaps Disney With Copyright Suits in 3 Latin American Countries Over Star+ Streaming Service

by | June 9, 2021 @ 11:28 AM

Disney is launching Star+ in Latin America in August, but Starz argues the new service’s name is too similar to StarzPlay

Starz wants Disney to change the name of its upcoming Latin America streaming service, Star+. On Monday, the Lionsgate-owned network filed copyright infringement lawsuits against Disney in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

Starz is arguing that the name of Disney’s forthcoming streaming service is too similar with Starz, particularly its own streaming service StarzPlay, which operates in 58 countries worldwide and has been available in Latin America since 2019. Because StarzPlay and Star+ fall in the same category, Starz argues they are too close in name and will lead to customer confusion.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

