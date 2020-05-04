Starz Names Christina Davis President of Original Programming

She replaces Carmi Zlotnik, who left for producing deal with Apple

| May 4, 2020 @ 9:24 AM Last Updated: May 4, 2020 @ 9:37 AM

Starz has named Christina Davis as head of original programming.

She replaces Carmi Zlotnik, who left the pay-cable network in January for a producing deal with Apple.

“Christina has established an impressive track record in developing successful, quality drama series and building lasting, fruitful relationships within the creative community which I believe will allow us to fully execute on the creative vision we have set for Starz,” Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “She is a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to bringing her talent and experience to bear in producing best in class, premium content that will resonate with audiences and continue to elevate the platform around the world.”

Also Read: Former Starz Programming Chief Carmi Zlotnik Signs Production Deal With Apple

Davis previously served as executive vice president, Drama Series Development, CBS Entertainment, a role she held from 2009 – 2017. She co-founded the television production company Maniac Productions, with writer-producer Michael Seitzman in 2017, based at ABC Studios.

“I am so excited to be joining the incredible team at Starz. This is a company I greatly admire for its critically acclaimed series, as well as the way Jeff has led the growth of its global audience, through both traditional linear television and the rapid expansion of the StarzApp,” Davis said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help guide such an extraordinary network into a thrilling new period of growth and look forward to working with the best creators in television to tell bold, captivating stories that audiences will be truly passionate about.”

34 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Were in 'Star Wars' Movies (Photos)

  • star wars actors you didn't know were in star wars joel edgerton keisha castle-hughes Lucasfilm
  • john ratzenberger star wars the empire strikes back (1) Lucasfilm
  • Treat Williams star wars cameo the empire strikes back Lucasfilm
  • julian glover star wars the empire strikes back general veers Lucasfilm
  • tony cox ewok star wars return of the jedi Lucasfilm
  • droopy mccool deep roy star wars return of the jedi Lucasfilm
  • keira knightley handmaiden decoy queen star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • phantom menace darth maul Lucasfilm
  • dominic west star wars Lucasfilm
  • sofia coppola star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • star wars episode i the phantom menace sally hawkins extra Team Coco/Lucasfilm
  • richard armitage star wars episode i the phantom menace Lucasfilm
  • star wars attack of the clones rose byrne handmaiden Lucasfilm
  • marton csokas poggle the lesser star wars attack of the clones cameo Lucasfilm
  • joel edgerton star wars attack of the clones revenge of the sith uncle owen lars Lucasfilm
  • bai ling star wars revenge of the sith deleted scene Lucasfilm
  • keisha castle-hughes star wars revenge of the sith Lucasfilm
  • star wars the force awakens simon pegg Lucasfilm
  • Star Wars the Force Awakens Lucasfilm
  • thomas brodie-sangster star wars the force awakens Lucasfilm
  • star wars actors you didn't know were in star wars Lucasfilm
  • star wars the force awakens billie lourd Lucasfilm
  • harriet walter star wars the force awakens Lucasfilm
  • rian johnson rogue one Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars justin theroux Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars joseph gordon levitt splitt
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars tom hardy split
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars ralph ineson last jedi Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars gareth edwards Lucasfilm
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars clint howard Twitter
  • actors you didn't know were in star wars jon favreau rio durant split Lucasfilm
  • star wars the rise of skywalker jodie comer cameo rey's mom
  • star wars the rise of skywalker john williams cameo
  • star wars rise of skywalker lin manuel miranda cameo
1 of 34

The “Star Wars” franchise is full of famous people you had no idea were there

The "Star Wars" franchise -- now just about 43 years old -- is full of secret cameos, soon-to-be-famous actors in small bit parts, and well-known faces behind alien masks and makeup. Here are 34 big names hidden throughout the franchise you might not have known about, up to and including "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE