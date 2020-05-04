Starz Names Christina Davis President of Original Programming

Starz has named Christina Davis as head of original programming.

She replaces Carmi Zlotnik, who left the pay-cable network in January for a producing deal with Apple.

“Christina has established an impressive track record in developing successful, quality drama series and building lasting, fruitful relationships within the creative community which I believe will allow us to fully execute on the creative vision we have set for Starz,” Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “She is a welcome addition to the leadership team and we look forward to bringing her talent and experience to bear in producing best in class, premium content that will resonate with audiences and continue to elevate the platform around the world.”

Davis previously served as executive vice president, Drama Series Development, CBS Entertainment, a role she held from 2009 – 2017. She co-founded the television production company Maniac Productions, with writer-producer Michael Seitzman in 2017, based at ABC Studios.

“I am so excited to be joining the incredible team at Starz. This is a company I greatly admire for its critically acclaimed series, as well as the way Jeff has led the growth of its global audience, through both traditional linear television and the rapid expansion of the StarzApp,” Davis said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help guide such an extraordinary network into a thrilling new period of growth and look forward to working with the best creators in television to tell bold, captivating stories that audiences will be truly passionate about.”