Starz Promotes Alison Hoffman to President of Domestic Networks

Starz has promoted Alison Hoffman to president of domestic networks. The announcement was made by Starz CEO and President Jeffrey Hirsch Wednesday.

Hoffman previously served as chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will oversee domestic network operations including all marketing and promotion, product development and distribution, analytics and program operations.

“Alison is a proven and strategic leader in our organization whose talents lie in both the creative and analytical sides of the business. This new role will bring all of the domestic focused functions under one leader and allow her to exercise all of her strengths,” Hirsch said. “She is a valued partner who has done a masterful job of building a multi-functional team that continues to drive the business forward, and I look forward to her continued leadership.”

Hoffman was one of the executives behind the launch of the Starz app, which was named one of the top five streaming services in the U.S. in 2018. She has lead efforts to continue the growth of Starz’s streaming business, and has worked with partners including Amazon, Hulu and Apple to launch Starz on new platforms.

She also launched a new brand strategy for Starz to reposition the network as a home for diverse original programming, leading campaigns for the entire Starz Originals slate including “Power,” “Outlander,” “Vida” and “American Gods.”

Hoffman has been with Starz since 2012, after serving as vice president of creative and brand strategy at AMC Networks, where she worked on series including “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad” and “The Walking Dead.”

