Starz Renews ‘Power Book IV: Force’ For Season 2

Starz announced on Wednesday that it has greenlit a second season of “Power Book IV: Force,” with Gary Lennon stepping into the showrunner role.

Lennon takes over from Robert Munic who created and helmed the first season. Lennon’s credits include “Power” and “Hightown” (both on Starz), and HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The third spinoff in the popular “Power” franchise follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan to Chicago. When it bowed on the cable network Feb. 6, it became the most-watched series premiere in the channel’s history with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone, Starz said in a release. It broke viewership records and now has the record for most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the ‘Power’ Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

“Power Book IV: Force” also stars Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, “Hightown” alum Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are executive producers, Kemp through her production company End of Episode, and Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton executive produces through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Terri Kopp and End of Episode’s Chris Selak will also executive produce Season 2. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Starz.