Starz Orders Travel Docuseries From ‘Outlander’ Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (Video)

Unscripted series follows duo’s adventures through their native Scotland

| June 10, 2020 @ 7:36 AM Last Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 7:39 AM

Starz has picked up a new, unscripted travel docuseries called “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” created by and starring “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

The series will feature eight half-hour episodes celebrating Scottish history and culture as the two men take viewers on adventures across their native country.

They’ll go everywhere from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud, to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, which fans of “Outlander” will remember.

Also Read: 'Outlander' Author Criticizes 'Awkward' Sex Scene in Latest Episode: 'Bad Dialogue, Bad Direction'

“The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming at Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President of Alternative and Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” is created and executive produced by Heughan, McTavish and Alex Norouzi and is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Karen Bailey and Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin are the executives overseeing “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” on behalf of Starz.

Watch the teaser video above.

