Starz Study: Diversity on Screen and Behind the Camera Drives How Global Audiences Choose Content

International audiences want to see themselves represented both in front of and behind the camera, a study conducted by Starz and the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA found. The study also showed that both men and women around the world want more diverse talent behind the scenes.

The respondents, adults 18-90 from various countries, said that having female and diverse representation behind the camera mattered to them and helped drive their decisions in what to watch. Women felt less represented compared to men, and most of the participants felt they were not accurately represented on screen.

“Starz is committed to delivering authentic stories that amplify diverse voices to our audience and this survey from the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA confirms that our strategy correlates with international consumer demand,” said Superna Kalle, President of International for Starz in a statment. “We look forward to continue to provide our strong offering of content to an international audience that values the voices of women and authenticity behind the camera as much as we do.”



Yalda T. Uhls, founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers at UCLA said, “This report provides firm data that the international consumer cares as much and sometimes more than United States’ audiences about what they see on screen and who is behind the screen.”

Starz

Statistics from the report include the fact that only 38.4% of respondents feel their own identity is accurately represented in current media and more than 75% of international audiences want to see multicultural content.

• 52% felt it was important that women were represented behind the camera

• 57.4% reported it was important to them that people behind the scenes are from diverse backgrounds

• Diversity behind the camera was equally important for men (58%) and women (58.8%)

• Having women behind the camera was most important in Brazil (62.9%), Mexico (60.6%), and India (60%)

• Diversity behind the camera was most important in India (70.6%), Colombia (65.7%), and Brazil (63.5%)

• 64.8% of respondents said that seeing people from different groups/backgrounds than their own represented in TV/media makes them feel more empathy toward others

A “Transparency Talk” titled “Exploring Global Progress Towards Gender Equality and the Importance of International Content for Women.” that discusses the report will air on Wednesday, March 16 at 1pm PT/4pm ET/ 8pm GMT. ” It will feature panelists including MIra Sorvino and founder and executive drector of Women’s March Foundation, Emiliana Guereca.

Watch Eva Longoria, Daveed Diggs and “P-Valley” creator Katori Hall discuss the importance of diversity in Starz’ Take the Lead video. According to the study, Starz leads the industry with 63.2% series leads who are people of color, 54.6% female showrunners and a 75% female executive team.