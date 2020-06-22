Starz has released the first full trailer for “P-Valley” ahead of its July 12th premiere date.

The all-women directed series follows the goings-on of a small-town strip-club in the deep south.

Based on the play “Pussy Valley” by Katori Hall (“Tina Turner: The Musical”), who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, “P-Valley” stars Brandee Evans (“The Bobby Brown Story”) as Mercedes, Nicco Annan (“This is Us”) as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton (“Power”) as Miss Mississippi, Elarica Johnson (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”) as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy (“Ma”) as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson (“Chicago P.D.”) as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers (“Southside With You”) as Andre, Harriett D. Foy (“Elementary”) as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley (“The Haves and the Have Nots”) as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson (“Underemployed”) as Corbin.

Here is the network’s official description:

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors–the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

The series premiere will follow the season finale of “Hightown” at 9 p.m. and then move to its regular 8 p.m. slot starting July 19th on Starz. Chernin Entertainment is also an executive producer.

“P-Valley” premieres July 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.