With "Station Eleven," HBO is breathing new life into Emily St. John Mandel's celebrated novel of the same name. The sprawling saga delves into the lives of several people before, during and after the rise of a deadly flu that wipes out 90 percent of the population. But the miniseries is about more than just the doom and gloom of the apocalypse: its real focus is the connections characters form through circumstance and a graphic novel called "Station Eleven."
The main storylines revolve around a few key characters. There's Kirsten, a young girl at the time of the apocalypse who survives through a chance meeting with a stranger, then by joining the Traveling Symphony, a theater troupe of thespians and artists devoted to keeping art alive in the new world. Movie star Arthur Leander is the center of a web that connects everyone from Kirsten to his ex-wives Miranda and Elizabeth to his best friend, Clark. Threading past to present is The Prophet, a mysterious figure who heads up a violent spiritual cult.
To help you keep track of the series' many names and faces, here's a guide of the cast and characters. Episodes 1-3 debuted Dec. 16; Episodes 4 and 5 debut Dec. 23; Episodes 6 and 7 debut Dec. 30; and Episodes 8 and 9 debut Jan. 6, 2022, followed by the Episode 10 finale on Jan. 13. "Station Eleven" is available exclusively on HBO Max.