We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Station Eleven’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in HBO’s New Miniseries? (Photos)

The post-apocalyptic saga is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel

| December 19, 2021 @ 9:15 AM
station-eleven-himesh-patel

Ian Watson/HBO Max

station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

With "Station Eleven," HBO is breathing new life into Emily St. John Mandel's celebrated novel of the same name. The sprawling saga delves into the lives of several people before, during and after the rise of a deadly flu that wipes out 90 percent of the population. But the miniseries is about more than just the doom and gloom of the apocalypse: its real focus is the connections characters form through circumstance and a graphic novel called "Station Eleven."

 

The main storylines revolve around a few key characters. There's Kirsten, a young girl at the time of the apocalypse who survives through a chance meeting with a stranger, then by joining the Traveling Symphony, a theater troupe of thespians and artists devoted to keeping art alive in the new world. Movie star Arthur Leander is the center of a web that connects everyone from Kirsten to his ex-wives Miranda and Elizabeth to his best friend, Clark. Threading past to present is The Prophet, a mysterious figure who heads up a violent spiritual cult.

 

To help you keep track of the series' many names and faces, here's a guide of the cast and characters. Episodes 1-3 debuted Dec. 16; Episodes 4 and 5 debut Dec. 23; Episodes 6 and 7 debut Dec. 30; and Episodes 8 and 9 debut Jan. 6, 2022, followed by the Episode 10 finale on Jan. 13. "Station Eleven" is available exclusively on HBO Max.

station eleven mackenzie davis
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Mackenzie Davis as Kirsten Raymonde

 

Mackenzie Davis, best known for her roles in "Black Mirror" and "Happiest Season," stars as Kirsten Raymonde, a talented thespian who joined the Traveling Symphony as a young girl. Her post-apocalyptic trauma makes her a fierce fighter and protector of the more vulnerable members of the troupe, including the naive Alex.

station eleven matilda lawler
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Matilda Lawler as Young Kirsten Raymonde

 

Matilda Lawler plays the younger version of Kirsten Raymonde. When the flu hits, Young Kirsten is a theater actress playing in a production of "King Lear," starring the famous Arthur Leander. Father figure Leander gives her a copy of his ex-wife's graphic novel, "Station Eleven."

Ian Watson/HBO Max

Himesh Patel as Jeevan Chaudhary

 

The "Yesterday" and "Don't Look Up" actor plays Jeevan, a journalist who walks Young Kirsten home after he meets her at the performance of "King Lear" where Arthur dies onstage. When Kirsten's parents are nowhere to be found, he becomes her guardian during the early days of the flu.

Nabhaan Rizwan station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary

 

Nabhaan Rizwan is Frank, a physically disabled journalist and Jeevan's brother. Jeevan and Young Kirsten move into his apartment after the flu strikes.

Station Eleven, Gael García Bernal
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Gael García Bernal as Arthur Leander

 

Gael García Bernal, whose recent projects include "Old" and "Mozart in the Jungle," plays Arthur Leander, a stage and screen actor who suffers a heart attack while starring in a production of "King Lear." He dies on Day 1 of the flu.

Station Eleven, Danielle Deadwyler
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda Carroll

 

Danielle Deadwyler is Miranda Carroll, a logistics expert whose artistic passion leads her to create the graphic novel "Station Eleven." She is also Arthur Leander's first wife; they meet at a diner when he sees her drawing in a sketchbook.

station eleven david wilmot
Ian Watson/HBO Max

David Wilmot as Clark Thompson

 

David Wilmot plays Arthur Leander's best friend since their acting days and a former CEO consultant. On the day of the flu, he flies to Chicago to serve as the executor of Arthur's will on a plane that gets diverted to Michigan's Severn City Airport. He becomes a leader of the post-apocalypse community that settles there.

Station Eleven, Philippine Velge
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Philippine Velge as Alex

 

Philippine Velge's Alex is a thespian and one of the only members of the Traveling Symphony born after the pandemic. Her restless energy and lack of flu-related trauma leads her into dangerous situations. 

Station Eleven, Lori Petty
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Joe Pingue as Dieter, Lori Petty as Sarah/The Conductor

 

As the longtime leader of the Traveling Symphony, Joe Pingue's Dieter makes executive decisions about the troupe. Lori Petty's Sarah, also known as The Conductor, is the theater's co-leader and composer of all their shows. She was once romantically involved with Gil, a former member of the Symphony who left her to retire with a former professor named Katrina.

daniel zovatto station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Daniel Zovatto as The Prophet

 

Daniel Zovatto is The Prophet, a dangerous cult leader who masquerades as a widower named Dan when he first crosses paths with the Traveling Symphony. The Prophet kidnaps and brainwashes people from various settlements with the message that all ties to the pre-apocalyptic world must be destroyed.

caitlin fitzgerald station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Caitlin FitzGerald as Elizabeth Colton

 

Caitlin FitzGerald ("Succession," "The Trial of the Chicago 7") plays Arthur Leander's actress ex-wife and the mother of their child, Tyler. She and Tyler are headed to Chicago to see Arthur's play when the flu diverts them to Severn City Airport.

station eleven julian alberto garcia
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Julian Obradors as Tyler Leander

 

Julian Obradors plays Tyler, the young son of Elizabeth Colton and Arthur Leander. Obsessed with his video game console, he's preternaturally smart and almost never speaks.

station eleven tim simons danielle deadwyler
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Tim Simons as Jim

 

Jim is Miranda's business associate. Along with Miranda, he is sent to Malaysia to present a business pitch when the flu erupts. 

david cross station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

David Cross as Gil

 

David Cross plays Gil, a former director with the Traveling Symphony who retires with his university professor wife Katrina. He maintains a relationship with several members of the Symphony and occasionally hosts them at his house.

milton barnes station eleven
Ian Watson/HBO Max

Milton Barnes as Miles

 

A former employee of the Severn City Airport, Miles becomes close with Clark once they form a post-apocalyptic community together. As an engineer, he becomes instrumental to the community's leadership.

LIKE US