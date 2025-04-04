Stephen Colbert Asks, ‘Has Anyone Thought About Injecting Our Money With Bleach’ After Trump Tariffs | Video

Stephen Colbert reacted, as a lot of people did, to the economic news on Thursday with some anxiety during his monologue. And because of the role President Trump’s tariffs played in the anxiety, Colbert had a throwback joke connected to some of what Trump said and did during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today was the first day of trading on Wall Street since Trump slathered our economy in honey and staked it down next to a fire ant hill, and the Dow Jones nosedived 1,700 points, joining the S&P and NASDAQ in having their biggest drop since 2020,” Colbert said. “So, worst day for our economy since COVID.”

“Just a little reminder this time, he’s the disease,” he joked. “I’m just spitballing here, has anyone thought about injecting our money with bleach?”

“Now, one bit of good news coming out all this, it’s all pretty solid proof that there is no deep state, because if there was, they would have stopped this,” the CBS host continued. “OK, but if they do exist, I just want to say to the cabal of financial and governmental elites who pull all the strings behind the scenes, maybe put a pause on your 5G chip, JFK Jr., adrenochrome, chemtrail orgy and jump in here because we’re dying.”

Watch the full CBS monologue below: