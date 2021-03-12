Steph and Ayesha Curry to Host HBO Max Dating Game Show ‘Tattletales’

NBA star Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Currey will host a game show for HBO Max, “Tattletales,” that feels like a spin on “The Newlywed Game.”

The series invites three celebrity couples to join Ayesha and Stephen on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best. All’s fair in love and war, and as personality quirks and hidden talents are revealed, teams are pushed to their limits with physical challenges. Questions from viewers on the interactive fan question board put couples’ relationships to the test as they compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

“We are so excited to be a part of bringing this awesome game show back to life,” Stephen Curry says. Ayesha continues, “Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy. We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

“Ayesha and Stephen put a fresh new spin on a classic game show to really shake things up for these competing couples. Celebrity couples, they’re just like us!” adds Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, non-fiction and live-action family programming, HBO Max.

“Tattletales” is produced by Sweet July Productions and Fremantle. Ayesha and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Tiffany Nicholson-Horton, EVP and Head of Development for Sweet July Productions, and Erick Peyton, Co-Founder and CCO of Unanimous Media, will also serve as executive producers.