Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media Scores Podcast Deal With Audible

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media has scored a first-look podcasting deal with Audible, Amazon’s podcasting and audiobook platform, on Tuesday.

The new deal adds to the company’s movie and TV pact with Sony. Unanimous Media already has its first two podcasts lined up for Audible: a documentary series dubbed “The Greatest Sports Story Never Told” and an interview show called “Fifteen Minutes from Home.” The latter is based on Curry’s YouTube show “Five Minutes From Home,” where Curry rides home from games with a celebrity or expert, looking for insight and feedback on a variety of topics.

Debut dates for the two shows were not shared.

“We are excited to be expanding our Unanimous ecosystem into the audio space, and are proud to team up with Audible to carry out our vision in producing compelling content that will spark conversations,” said Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton, Unanimous Media co-founder and chief creative officer, in a statement.

Curry’s Audible content will look to drill down on three topics dear to the deadeye shooter: family, faith and sports. In September, Rachel Ghiazza, head of U.S. content at Audible, told TheWrap these are topics that have been especially popular for listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’ve seen a pop in family and kids listening. It’s a way to be together as a family and consume something new,” Ghiazza said.