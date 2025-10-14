Stephen Colbert Remembers Diane Keaton by Resurfacing Her ‘Charmingly Chaotic’ Scrubbed ‘Colbert Report’ Interview | Video

Stephen Colbert joined in on memorializing the legend Diane Keaton on Monday night, after the actress unexpectedly died over the weekend at 79. To do so, the CBS host resurfaced an interview he did with her back on “The Colbert Report” in 2012, which had been taken down.

“This weekend, America lost one of our most talented, original and effortlessly funny actors, Diane Keaton,” he said somberly. “A lifelong fan, I have loved Diane Keaton ever since my mother made me walk out of ‘Annie Hall’ when I was 11.”

Colbert then recalled how, in 2012, his “Colbert Report” alter ego “had the honor of attempting to interview” her about her memoir. But apparently, Keaton wasn’t interested in discussing it at the time.

“It was so charmingly chaotic and one of my favorite interviews I have ever had the privilege of doing,” Colbert said. “And because, for reasons that are still unclear to me, the corporation has taken down all of my old show, in honor of Miss Keaton, I thought I would share it with you tonight.”

From there, Colbert aired the interview in full, and indeed, Keaton was immediately her typical hilarious self. She asked Colbert if he was running for president, to which he joked he was always thinking about it.

“I just want you to know I won’t be voting for you,” she replied bluntly.

When Colbert told her that broke his heart, she joked that she simply didn’t care how she hurt him, “at all.” Keaton added that the hug he gave her backstage was “too tight,” and she’d be bringing him up on charges.

As the conversation went on, Keaton largely did steer away from her book, just ribbing Colbert as much as possible.

“So, is there any part of this book you’d like to discuss, or did it get published by accident?” Colbert finally asked with a laugh. “And you’re trying bury all the possible information, and you’re here to try to snatch back the advanced copy you sent us. Is there some reason you don’t wish to speak about this book Ms. Keaton?”

In return, Keaton only really offered one detail: “This is the paperback version of ‘Then Again,’ and it’s coming out in the stores tomorrow.”

You can watch Colbert’s full 2012 interview with Diane Keaton in the video above.