Stephen Colbert Grimaces at Trump’s McDonald’s Order and Modification | Video

President Trump has long been a fan of fast food, even offering it as a celebratory meal for college football champs in 2019. But this week, his specific McDonald’s order was revealed and, well, it made Stephen Colbert grimace a bit.

To kick off his monologue on Wednesday night, the CBS host mourned that we are still less than a year into Trump’s second term, and joked that, “after nine months, it feels like we’re about to give birth to an unvaccinated porcupine.”

“Every day he finds disturbing new ways to undermine our norms,” Colbert said. “Today we got a hum doozy of a dinger, because the RNC chair spilled on the wild way Trump eats his McDonald’s order. So not by mouth? Is it with his neck?”

At that, an image of Trump’s TIME Magazine cover appeared on screen, which was taken from below, at an unflattering angle of the president’s neck. The graphic was animated so that the folds of Trump’s next ate a burger, rather than his mouth.

According to Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters on a podcast this week, Trump does eat with his mouth, but he has a very specific order: a filet-o-fish, quarter pounder and a Big Mac. “And I think combined two of them,” Gruters added.

“Now that sounds unappealing, but in fact, it’s an homage to McDonaldland’s short-lived character, Fil’ Big-O-Mac Fish-Pounder,” Colbert joked. “If you’re old enough, you might remember his great catchphrase, ‘I’m an affront to God!’”

“I can’t help but feel for everyone who has to fly with the President,” Colbert continued. “Imagine being stuck on a 12-hour flight with an old man hot-boxing you with filet-o-farts.”

The late night host was also pretty amused by Gruters’ reveal that Trump had fries delivered straight to his hand the moment he got on his plane, while Gruters and the others got their food after they got to their seats.

“Yes, he needs his McDonald’s fresh and piping hot,” Colbert said mockingly. “And he apparently pulls his filet-o-fish straight out of the fryer, which is why his hand looks like that.”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.