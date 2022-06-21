We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Colbert Team Arrested at U.S. Capitol Given July Court Dates

They were said to be filming a Triumph the Insult Comic Dog segment

| June 21, 2022 @ 11:19 AM
Robert Smigel

Actor and comedian Robert Smigel performs as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog in the hallways outside the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A production group from “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” who were arrested and charged with unlawful entry Thursday night at the U.S. Capitol are due in court on July 20 at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred when crew members were filming a segment for which Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, voiced by comedian Robert Smigel, interviewed members of Congress about the ongoing Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

“The U.S. Capitol Police issued citations for those arrested last week, charging them with unlawful entry into a building,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a statement. All were released and are to appear on July 20 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is working with the U.S. Capitol Police and has no further comment on this matter.”

‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Including Robert Smigel Arrested at U.S. Capitol
Also Read:
‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Including Robert Smigel Arrested at U.S. Capitol

On Monday’s talk shows, Fox News host Tucker Carlson seized on the moment as “another insurrection” at the Capitol while an amused Colbert referred to it as “first-degree puppetry.”

Colbert was not among the group that was arrested.

“After they’d finished their interviews, they were doing some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-em-ups in a hallway, when Triumph and my folks were approached and detained by the Capitol Police — which actually isn’t that surprising,” Colbert said on Monday night’s episode. “The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

Tucker Carlson Calls Colbert Crew’s Capitol Arrest Another ‘Insurrection,’ Recommends Solitary Confinement (Video)
Also Read:
Tucker Carlson Calls Colbert Crew’s Capitol Arrest Another ‘Insurrection,’ Recommends Solitary Confinement (Video)

He added, “I am shocked that I have to explain the difference, but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first-degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof. Misappropriation of an old Conan [O’Brien] bit.”

He got in another zing against Donald Trump, saying, “Sad to say, so much has changed in Washington that the Capitol Police do have to stay at high alert at all times, because of the attack on Jan. 6. And as the hearings prove more clearly every day, the blame for that actual insurrection all lies with Putin’s puppet.”

Colbert Mocks Uproar Over Arrested Staffers by Listing History’s Greatest Puppet Crimes (Video)
Also Read:
Colbert Mocks Uproar Over Arrested Staffers by Listing History’s Greatest Puppet Crimes (Video)

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP