Colbert Team Arrested at U.S. Capitol Given July Court Dates

A production group from “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” who were arrested and charged with unlawful entry Thursday night at the U.S. Capitol are due in court on July 20 at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

The incident allegedly occurred when crew members were filming a segment for which Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, voiced by comedian Robert Smigel, interviewed members of Congress about the ongoing Jan. 6 Committee hearings.

“The U.S. Capitol Police issued citations for those arrested last week, charging them with unlawful entry into a building,” the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia said in a statement. All were released and are to appear on July 20 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is working with the U.S. Capitol Police and has no further comment on this matter.”

On Monday’s talk shows, Fox News host Tucker Carlson seized on the moment as “another insurrection” at the Capitol while an amused Colbert referred to it as “first-degree puppetry.”

Colbert was not among the group that was arrested.

“After they’d finished their interviews, they were doing some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-em-ups in a hallway, when Triumph and my folks were approached and detained by the Capitol Police — which actually isn’t that surprising,” Colbert said on Monday night’s episode. “The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago, and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.”

He added, “I am shocked that I have to explain the difference, but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first-degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof. Misappropriation of an old Conan [O’Brien] bit.”

He got in another zing against Donald Trump, saying, “Sad to say, so much has changed in Washington that the Capitol Police do have to stay at high alert at all times, because of the attack on Jan. 6. And as the hearings prove more clearly every day, the blame for that actual insurrection all lies with Putin’s puppet.”