Stephen Colbert Thinks Americans Don’t Care About Hunter Biden Pardon Since Trump Ran on ‘Like My Crime?’ | Video

Stephen Colbert touched on the continuing fallout over Joe Biden’s blanket pardon for his son, Hunter, during his Tuesday night monologue. But the comedian said he isn’t all that convinced American’s actually care all that much about it — since they did, of course, just reelect Donald Trump.

“Joe [Biden] is in Africa, hiding from the fallout over his decision to give a blanket pardon to his son Hunter,” Colbert said during his monologue. “I’m guessing his family is not thrilled with it either. It’s going to be hard for Jill to match that Christmas gift. Oh, oh, what’s this? Oh, memory foam slippers. Thank you. Thanks, Mom. By any chance, do these give me a decade of immunity from federal prosecution? No, okay. Is there a gift receipt?”

“Now, some of Joe’s fellow Democrats are also a little upset,” Colbert continued. “Colorado Senator Michael Bennet tweeted, ‘President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty, and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all.’”

“Okay, not sure how much interest Americans have in the idea of justice right now,” Colbert opined. “After all, we had an election, and we did just re elect a guy whose slogan was ‘like my crime/ Then hit me baby one more time.”

Colbert also poked fun at Colorado’s Democratic Governor Jared Polis, who said, “President Biden has a bigger family to think about, because when you become president, your role is pater familias of the nation.”

“Yes, the President is the nation’s dad,” Colbert said with mild sarcasm. “We all remember FDR, immortal words, “Dec. 7, 1941 a date which you promised to shovel the walk. Do it quick, or I will tell your mother, who’s also my cousin. Weird time to tell you, but there you go.”

Watch the whole monologue below: