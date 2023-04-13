After the Tennessee House of Representatives expelled two Black members for protesting gun violence on the House floor, those men were both reinstated — only now, as CBS late night host Stephen Colbert argued on Wednesday, they’re “heroes of a movement.” Really, Colbert joked, those Republicans should support gun reform, “because you just shot yourself.”

In case you missed it, earlier last week, Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson interrupted debate on the House floor by using a bullhorn to lead a protest against gun violence in the aftermath of the mass school shooting in Nashville. According to their Republican colleagues who voted to expel only Jones and Pearson on Thursday, the reps had brought “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

On Monday, Jones got his seat back in a unanimous vote, while Pearson got his reinstated on Wednesday. So, on Wednesday night, Colbert rubbed it in.

“Good work, Tennessee Republicans. You didn’t silence these guys, they’re still in legislature, you made them heroes of a movement and national political figures,” Colbert mocked. “I’m surprised you’re not in favor of gun reform, because you just shot yourself in the nuts.”

Colbert also pointed out that it’s “pretty nice” considering the fact that, now that Jones is technically a new member of the House, he can file up to 15 bills.

“And he has said that each of those bills would have to do with gun reform,” he added. “Yes! Except for his first one, ‘H.B. 252 Ha Ha, Suck It, You Dummies.'”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.