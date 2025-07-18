Adam Schiff, Elizabeth Warren and More Call for Transparency Around Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Cancellation: ‘A Political Favor’

Stephen Colbert announced that CBS was canceling “The Late Show” during Thursday’s taping, sharing that the late night program would not return after May 2026.

This move from CBS came just days after the host and comedian criticized parent company Paramount on-air for its $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over a 2024 “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris. It didn’t take long for fans of Colbert — and prominent politicians like California Sen. Adam Schiff and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — to call attention to the timing of the cancellation on social media.

“If Paramount and CBS ended ‘The Late Show’ for political reasons, the public deserves to know,” Schiff, who served as the guest on Thursday’s episode, said. “And deserves better.”

“CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery,” Warren, who has been outspoken about the settlement for months, said. “America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.”

Others wrote, “This is a political favor to Trump, plain and simple,” and others questioned: “It’s a complete coincidence that this comes on the heels of CBS bowing to Trump’s demands and Colbert mocking them for it?”

In a statement, CBS called the cancellation a “purely financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.” George Cheeks, Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf released the joint statement, which noted that “The Late Show’s” ending after the 2025-2026 season “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Many online found CBS’ statement on the cancellation difficult to trust — or at the very least digest. With Colbert so blatantly taking Paramount to task only days before the verdict (the late night host and comedian called the Trump settlement “big fat bribe”), social media posts are already citing the monologue as the true reason for the show’s cancellation.

Others were just disappointed to see the long-running late night series conclude — “The Late Show” has run longer than any show of its kind outside of “Late Night” and “The Tonight Show.”

Just finished taping with Stephen Colbert who announced his show was cancelled.



If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know. And deserves better. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 17, 2025

CBS canceled Colbert’s show just THREE DAYS after Colbert called out CBS parent company Paramount for its $16M settlement with Trump – a deal that looks like bribery.



America deserves to know if his show was canceled for political reasons.



Watch and share his message. pic.twitter.com/Rz7HcWFLYM — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

Stephen Colbert walking into the CBS/Paramount Global meeting like pic.twitter.com/08rVHitukh — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 17, 2025

Colbert was openly bashing Skydance and CBS for bowing to Trump this week as they’re going through their merger.



This is a political favor to Trump, plain and simple. https://t.co/IlHomjpuvK — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) July 17, 2025

It's a complete coincidence that this comes on the heels of CBS bowing to Trump's demands and Colbert mocking them for it? https://t.co/oLMKqR89Nt — Damen (@Damen_joseph) July 17, 2025

…listen I’m not big into late night TV anymore, and I was much less into this era than the Colbert Report, but this feels weird? Like…the Late Show is an institution? It’s been on for 30 years? Literally only outlasted by the Tonight Show and Late Night (Letterman’s prior gig)? https://t.co/bE2bFXW77A — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) July 17, 2025

CBS: Our "we didn't cancel Late Night With Stephen Colbert because of Donald Trump's FCC" statement has people asking a lot of questions already answered by our statement https://t.co/KbJt2qcgHq — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) July 17, 2025

It goes without saying that Stephen Colbert is a frequent critic of the Trump administration — and, sometimes, his bosses.



Earlier this week, he called Paramount's $16 million settlement with Trump "a big fat bribe." https://t.co/BAyIEzzcHC — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) July 17, 2025

On the one hand: There *is* an economic rationale for this. Late night shows aren't cheap (w/ giant talent salaries) and they don't deliver traditional strong ratings anymore.



Other hand: I don't believe them. It's not the money in this case. https://t.co/RwXrZTgMT9 — Michael Socolow (@MichaelSocolow) July 17, 2025

I’m not gonna lie and say I watched or even really liked colbert’s CBS show — but it was the highest-rated show in late night and paramount is obviously canceling it because any anodyne criticism of trump pisses him off and could jeopardize the skydance merger. embarrassing! https://t.co/6aMBZuokrN — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) July 17, 2025

So now CBS is cancelling Steven Colbert (after he criticized the network for caving in to Trump).

It's probably all connected to the merger and a need not to cross Trump. Shameful.

Something tells me Colbert won't be out of work long, though. pic.twitter.com/trSlKzTJpa — Roberto Gee (@RobertoGee4) July 17, 2025

Stephen Colbert walking into the Late Night Meeting yesterday pic.twitter.com/o8TBtTTMAZ — Gracie (@graciem120001) July 18, 2025

Paramount settled w/Trump for $16M over a nuisance lawsuit. Speculation was settlement was so the admin wouldn’t mess with a recent acquisition deal. Puck reported Colbert, specifically, was at risk for being openly critical of Trump.



And now: https://t.co/jdRqQldEAp — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) July 17, 2025

Canceled the #1 late night show by ratings. Seems political. pic.twitter.com/XQ1unhgo5x — Rebel Party 🇺🇸 (@Sjacobs2020) July 17, 2025

Late night shows are practically the only space on network TV where you will hear criticism of Trump. It’s really bad to lose the Late Show, especially right now. — Laurie Kilmartin, Vegas July 25/26 (@anylaurie16) July 18, 2025

