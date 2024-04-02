On Monday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert offered a brutal assessment of Donald Trump’s business plan for his far-right Twitter clone Truth Social: “Old rapist yells at Easter.”

The joke was inspired not only by Truth Social’s abysmal earnings, which were made public this week, but also the unhinged viciousness in what Trump posted on Truth Social for Easter. And, while he was at it, Colbert mocked the “fake outrage” from conservatives over the weekend about Trans Visibility Day happening on the same day as Easter, and had some fun predicting what kind of fake outrage we can expect in the future.

“Yesterday was Easter,” Colbert said during his monologue, “and Joe Biden had a lovely message for the nation, posting, ‘Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s resurrection.’ Classy.”

“Donald Trump also had a beautiful Easter message,” Colbert continued. “April Fools! Almost couldn’t get that one out. He posted this all-caps screed: ‘Happy Easter to all including crooked and corrupt prosecutors and judges that are doing everything possible to interfere with the presidential election of 2024 and put me in prison, including those many people that I completely and totally despise.’”

From there, Colbert talked about the annual White House Easter egg hunt, which Fox News attempted to stoke controversy over by complaining that religiously themed designs on the eggs were not allowed. Colbert mocked the idea that Easter egg hunts are in any way religious, then noted that the rules Fox News personalities complained about have been in effect for nearly 50 years — including during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“But in the world of made-up outrage, there’s always plan B,” Colbert continued noting that “over the weekend, Trump also attacked Biden over the fact that Easter this year coincided with Transgender Day of Visibility.” He went on to explain how the annual day celebrating trans people has been held on March 31 since 2009, while Easter changes dates every year. Which brought him to his predictions for future fake outrage.

“I’ve got some bad news for people who are upset that another thing was celebrated on Easter this year, because it’s going to keep happening. In 2029, Easter is going to fall on April Fools’ Day,” he said with a smirk, before slipping into a fake-outraged tone. “‘Oh, so my religion is a big joke to you. Is that what it is? Are you claiming that Jesus didn’t actually rise from the dead? It was all a big prank on the apostles. You got Jesus’d!’”

At that, a logo for a fictional show about Jesus pranking people appeared onscreen.

“And smoke ’em if you got ’em, because just next year, Easter falls on 4/20,” Colbert continued before slipping once again into a fake-outraged tone. “‘Oh, the liberals want to turn Jesus into some long-haired sandal-wearing bearded hippie who was all about peace and love. Groovy, man. ‘Forgive your enemies.””

“All of these messages that [Trump] posted were up on Truth Social. And there’s some financial news about his lack of finances, according to new SEC filings from Truth Social, in 2023,” Colbert said, explaining the company made just $4 million and posted losses of $58 million.

“How could that be? They have such a solid business model: Old rapist yells at Easter.”

Watch the whole monologue above.