Stephen Colbert Imagines ‘MAGA Civil War’ as a Bad Marvel Movie | Video

Donald Trump’s waffling views on potentially taking military action against Iran are seemingly dividing his supporters, given that he campaigned on the promise of keeping U.S. troops out of foreign wars. So, on Wednesday night, Stephen Colbert imagined that divide as a pretty bad Marvel movie.

During his monologue, the CBS host mocked the president for treating his military plans like, well, a reality TV host would, joking that every time the press asks for an update, Trump responds along the lines of, “Will I start World War III? I’ll give you my answer after this message from Skyrizi!”

Colbert then pointed out that some media outlets have dubbed the disagreement among Trump fans as a “MAGA Civil War,” which also happens to be the host’s “least favorite Avengers movie.”

“Listen up! White Panther, White Widow, you guys, team up with Doctor Strange, which is what I call Bobby Jr. over here,” Colbert joked, putting on his Trump impression. “He is one weird dude.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, the comedian poked fun at Trump installing new flag poles at the White House. During the ceremony, the president called for a good “lifting” of the poles, but then kept trying to get reporters to make him say the word “erection.”

Play video

“Let’s have a good — they call it a lifting,” Trump said. “They also use another word, but I’m not going to use that word. You know that is? The word? It starts with an E. You know what the word is?”

“A word that starts with an E that he’s embarrassed to say publicly?” Colbert said, pretending to think. “Eric! Eric, there it is.”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.