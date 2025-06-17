Stephen Colbert told his “The Late Show” audience on Monday that he was in a great mood thanks to the way Donald Trump was humiliated nationally over the weekend.

“This weekend was Father’s Day, and Daddy got just what he wanted: No one came to Trump’s big, stupid birthday parade<” Colbert said, referring to the military parade Trump insisted on having in Washington, D.C. ostensibly to celebrate the 200th birthday of the U.S. Army, though it also just happened to fall on Trump’s birthday.

As those of you reading this probably know by now, the event was a flop, with visibly sparse turnout, awkward looking marching and embarrassingly obvious low production values. But as tends to happen with Trump events, despite comprehensive coverage and mountains of video proof of the low turnout, the Trump administration has claimed 250,000 people attended. That falsehood led Colbert to a fun pun.

“No one came though, of course, the White House claims that 250,000 people attended. So now apparently a quarter of a million people looks like this,” COlbert said as footage displayed on screen showed the sparse crowds. “They must be really good at hide and seek. MAGA stands for Make America grass again.”

“It was so sparsely attended that these poor troops were forced to march past empty bleachers. You guys, I don’t think our parents came to our show. It’s not fair to the soldiers. They’ve got to be there. Wasn’t just the low turnout. It also lacked a certain showmanship, which is surprising, because we heard it had tanks and stuff, but in reality, this is what you got,” Colbert continued, as real footage played in which one of the tanks drove down a D.C. street past crowds so sparse (and quiet) you could hear it squeaking.

“We may have won WW2,” Colbert added, referring of course to World War 2, “but this weekend, we lost the battle of WD 40 for that tank.”

After roasting some of the other failures of the parade, including the cheaped-out elements like a single soldier carrying a drone, and the event’s sponsors, Colbert noted that “it looked like nobody was having a good time at this thing, not even Donald Trump. Here he is celebrating his birthday. That is one sad sack of potatoes,” Colbert said, showing the audience this photo of Trump clearly looking unhappy.

“I know this is exactly the birthday I wanted, a hot, wet, empty lawn with a band playing my favorite tune,” Colbert said in his Trump impression.

Watch the full monologue below now: