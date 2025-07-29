Stephen Colbert Defends Trump for ‘Allegedly’ Cheating on Scottish Golf Course: ‘Hasn’t Seen His Own Balls in Years’ | Video

Stephen Colbert continued to not pull any punches against Donald Trump in Monday’s “Late Show” monologue, jabbing the president over his recent trip to Scotland that saw him close the European Union trade deal — and “allegedly” cheat during a round of golf on his own course.

The late night host jokingly defended the president, however, arguing that a caddy conspicuously dropped a ball for Trump on the green because he “hasn’t seen his own balls in years.”

The president traveled to Scotland, his mother’s homeland, over the weekend “technically” for trade talks with the European Union, Colbert explained. “But as always, he focused a wee bit on stuffing his kilt with cash like ground up organ meat in a sheep’s bladder,” he quipped before adding, “It’s a delicacy!”

Colbert said that Trump’s golf game was “truly presidential” before pulling up a news clip of him hitting “the links, where he had a good round with a little help from cheating, allegedly.”

The clip shows two of the president’s caddies walking away from Trump as he exits his golf cart and shows one dropping a golf ball for the president next to a sand trap while mid-stride.

“Last time I saw a ball drop that obvious, Anderson and Andy were hammered,” Colbert joked, nodding to media pals Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’s infamous New Year’s Eve telecast. He then explained what happened:

“It turns out, golf has rules, and one of them is if you lose a ball, you take a one stroke penalty and you have to hit again from the previous spot,” Colbert said. “A serious player would always drop a ball themselves rather than leave it to a caddy. In his defense, Trump has not seen his own balls in years.”

Colbert also mocked Trump for dodging Scottish media questions about Jeffrey Epstein. In one clip from Colbert, he’s asked if he’ll “ever escape the Jeffrey Epstein crisis” and responds by getting into his cart and driving away while blasting “Memory” from “”Les Misérables.”

“No Mr. President, memories is exactly what you don’t want people to have right now!” the “Late Show” host lamented.

Later in his monologue, Colbert joked about how “thrilled” he was for everyone at Paramount that the merger deal with Skydance was approved by the FCC. Watch all that and more in the video below: