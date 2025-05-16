Stephen Colbert Jokes That Instead of Canceling Child Food Programs, ‘Republicans Can Eat a D–‘ | Video

Stephen Colbert got a little blue during his monologue on Thursday’s “The Late Show” thanks to his disagreement with Republican policies.

But Colbert offered a compromise to Republicans if they’d back down from one of those policies, joking that in exchange, “they can eat a d—.”

“Republicans are trying to give Trump a gift before his big birthday parade, a budget that would cut Medicaid to finance tax cuts for billionaires,” Colbert said, elicitin boos from the audience.

“If this bill is passed, experts estimate that in the next 10 years, 8.6 million fewer Americans will have health care coverage. I for one, look forward to the pharmaceutical ads,” Colbert continued. At this point he turned to another camera, and the screen displayed a logo that said “rubbing some dirt on it.”

“No health care? Ask your doctor about rubbing some dirt on it. Side effects include getting dirty, and death,” Colbert said.

“There’s also going to be cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” he continued. “Republicans have proposed limiting nutrition aid to only US citizens and green card holders. Or counterpoint, hear me out. What if we keep giving food to all the hungry children and to make up for that Republicans can eat a d—?”

“How about that?” Colbert added. “You know what? In fact, let’s be generous. They can eat a bag of d—s.” Well ok then.

Watch the whole monologue below: