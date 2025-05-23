Stephen Colbert Jokes Trump’s FAA ‘Snafus’ Have Made Flying so Bad New Flight Classes Include ‘Economy Minus’ and ‘Dog Crate Plus’ | Video

There’s was plenty of harrowing news to talk about during Stephen Colbert’s monologue on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” and he found a way to combine a discussion of the Trump administration gutting of the Federal Aviation Administration, and his destabilizing economic policies.

“A people are flying too. That might be a problem, because with the FAA snafus recently, airlines are bracing for the summer of hell,” Colbert said, quoting this CNN article as he discussed the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend. “Or as Spirit Airlines calls it, ‘summer.’”

The article notes all kinds of serious problems facing airlines and more importantly, travelers, thanks to Trump administration policies. This includes the flight delays and safety concerns due to slashing FAA personnel, a steep drop in international travel due to aggressive hostility of immigration officials to foreign visitors of any kind. And of course the weakening dollar, making international travel more expensive.

“Of course, a big part of the issue is safety concerns with air traffic control problems causing flight delays and cancelations. In fact, at this point, it’s not even safe to feed your baby,” Colbert said as he pretended to be doing just that. “And here comes the airplane. Oh, God. Oh, God, no, his mouth is Newark. Pull up, pull up! I’m sorry. Your peas are being rerouted to Baltimore,” he joked.

“It’s going to be harder to go abroad as well, because the weakened value of the dollar is making overseas travel more expensive for Americans,” Colbert continued. “Explains why Delta has launched their new international flight classes, ‘Economy Minus,’ “Dog Crate Plus,’ and “Stand with the creature on the wing of the plane.”

You can watch the full monologue below: