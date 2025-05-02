Colbert Suggests Trump’s Cabinet Picks Are so Short-Lived He Might as Well Pick ‘a Basket of Ripe Avocados’ Next | Video

Following the news that Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has been removed from his job after just 101 days, Stephen Colbert joked that Trump’s picks for that position are so short lived, he might next end up nominating “a basket of ripe avocados.”

“Remember when the Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg was added to Pete Hegseth’s non secure, but super secret battle plan Signal text chain by National Security Advisor Mike waltz?” Colbert asked during his monologue on Thursday’s “The Late Show.” “Well, brace yourself. Today, Trump ousted National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.”

“It was a tough decision, and as with anything this sensitive, the first person to find out was Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg,” Colbert joked. “Despite getting canned, Waltz could be proud of what he accomplished. Out of everyone in the Trump administration, his face was most shaped like a mailbox.”

“Also, he actually lasted a pretty long time for a Trump National Security Advisor. He held the job for 101 days now. Remember, in 2017 Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, lasted only 22 days,” Colbert added. “But Trump has high hopes for his next pick for the job, a basket of ripe avocados.”

“This has got to be a little embarrassing for Waltz, especially because just two days ago, he published an article titled ‘100 Days of national security wins.’ Reminds me of the captain of the Titanic’s article, ‘Four Perfect Days of No Icebergs Crashing,” Colbert also said.

Watch the whole monologue below.