Colbert Imagines Dorky Priests Who Use ‘eHomily’ Dating App as Pope Mulls Reversing Celibacy Requirement (Video)

Stephen Colbert and the great folks at “The Late Show” couldn’t hold back after Pope Francis indicated he would review the Roman Catholic Church’s rule of priestly celibacy.

Francis was originally against the idea but said in a recent interview celibacy is an individual “discipline” instead of a “contradiction” to the church. This change of course led to Colbert’s fake news alert team imagining what an online dating site called “eHomily” would look like for priests who are on the prowl.

“Have you sworn a life to celibacy? But now Pope Francis says, ‘It’s OK to date.’ Introducing ‘ehomily,’ the dating site where you can find a her for your him,” a voiceover for a fake commercial said after a news reader breaking down the development started the segment off. “The dating site where you can find a her for your hymn.”

The commercial continued showing a couple talking about going out for dinner.

“We love romantic dinners. Of course, he never pays,” the woman said.

“I took a vow to poverty,” the priest replied.

“He does have a nice car though,” the woman added.

“It turns out a thousand years of tradition was only a temporary prescription. So now clergymen, it’s time to live it up,” the voiceover added.

Another couple appears and confesses their love to one another, as the commercial for “eHomily” continues.

“I love him,” the woman said.

“And, I love him,” the priest responded as he pointed up towards the sky.

The parody commercial ends with the voiceover saying, “So what are you waiting for? Because this is the church. This is the steeple, and this is the website to meet single people.”

To see the full video, click the video above.