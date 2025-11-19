Stephen Colbert Says It’s ‘Epstein Rockin’ Eve’ After House Votes to Release Files: ‘A Ball Drop You’re Gonna Want to Miss’ | Video

Stephen Colbert celebrated the House voting to release the Epstein files, calling Tuesday night’s broadcast “Epstein Rockin’ Eve.”

The comedian addressed the big news out of Washington D.C. during his monologue for “The Late Show,” where he applauded Congress for actually coming to a nearly unanimous decision regarding the Epstein files.

“When it comes to Congress, it’s increasingly rare that things happen. And today something did this afternoon. The House voted to release the Epstein files,” Colbert shared at the top of his show. “In fact, it passed overwhelmingly 427 to one. Wow.”

He continued: “Of course, the vote doesn’t mean the Epstein files will be released right away. The bill now has to go to the Senate, where it may be amended. And if it’s passed there and amended, it would have to go back to the House, where it has to cross over a river and under the bridge is a troll. And to get by the troll, you have to answer his riddle. ‘What walks on two cankles in the morning, rides a golf cart in the afternoon and is totally in the Epstein files.’”

It appears Colbert taped his show after the Senate agreed — unanimously — on Tuesday to send the Epstein bill to the President Donald Trump’s desk once it is received.

This update makes Colbert’s next joke notably on-point, as he quipped: “Then again, it might be way simpler than that because, as of this taping … since the vote was so huge and overwhelming in the House, the Senate may vote on the Epstein files tonight. So, I mean, tomorrow we might know everything he and his pervert buddies did.”

“Meaning, it’s ‘Epstein Rockin’ Eve,’” Colbert further joked. “Stay up for a ball drop you’re gonna want to miss.”

Colbert concluded his commentary on the Epstein files update by calling the House vote “a huge loss for Trump,” given the latter previously fought against the documents being released.

Though, on Sunday, Trump changed his tune and said House Republicans should vote in favor of releasing the Epstein files, stating “we have nothing to hide.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.