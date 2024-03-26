Stephen Colbert is joining the televisions hosts expressing their regret for joking around about the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts, after it was revealed that she’s actually quietly been battling cancer. On Monday night’s show, the CBS host noted that he “can understand” why people were upset with him, even before her diagnosis was revealed.

On March 13, Colbert joked that perhaps Kate Middleton had gone missing because her husband was cheating, calling out Rose Hanbury as the woman at the center of the speculation, which originally started back in 2019.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it,” Colbert said. “Always a good response when you’re wife accuses you of cheating.”

On Monday, Colbert noted that the jokes upset some viewers even before Middleton’s diagnosis was revealed, and he admitted that “I can understand that.” He added that he’s upset people with his jokes before, and probably will again in the future, but made an important distinction about this scenario.

“There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to. And that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy,” Colbert said. “Now, I don’t know whether her prognosis is a tragic one. She’s the future Queen of England, and I assume she’s gonna get the best possible medical care.”

He continued, “But regardless of what it is, I know, and I’m sure many of you far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family.”

The host then extended his well-wishes to the princess and her family as she undergoes treatment. You can watch Colbert’s full comments in the video below.