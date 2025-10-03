Stephen Colbert Suggests a More ‘Fun’ Lie for Republicans to Tell About Democrats During Shutdown | Video

Republicans continue to claim that the latest government shutdown happened in part because Democrats want to allow undocumented migrants to receive healthcare, which is not true. So, on Thursday night, Stephen Colbert begged them to tell a more “fun” lie.

To kick off his monologue, Colbert joked that President Trump “has tried every possible option to end the shutdown,” beginning and ending with blaming Democrats. The CBS host took particular issue with Republicans characterizing Democrats’ desire to restore some of the Affordable Care Act as “demanding free health care for illegal aliens.”

“No one’s proposing that!” Colbert retorted. “That’s not true, right TV peoples?”

At that, a montage began playing featuring clips of various journalists debunking the claim on-air, explaining that undocumented migrants cannot even sign up for the Affordable Care Act.

“Yeah!” Colbert added. “And if you’re just going to completely make up stupid fear-mongering arguments, at least make them fun!”

Naturally, the late night host had a suggestion at the ready.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Democrats are spending trillions of dollars so they can ‘Jurassic Park’ your children,” he joked. “It’s shocking. They’re going to trap your child in amber! Suck out the baby blood, and then turn your child into little T rexes. The worst part is, the worst part, ladies and gentlemen, they’ll never be able to hug you.”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.