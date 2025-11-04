Stephen Colbert Roasts Rudy Giuliani’s Christopher Columbus Halloween Costume: ‘Like if Nosferatu Got Queer-Eyed’ | Video

“You look like Wishbone with a drinking problem,” the CBS host jokes

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert hosts "The Late Show" (Credit: CBS)

Halloween has come and gone, but on Monday night, Stephen Colbert made sure Rudy Giuliani’s got a thorough roasting for his costume this year. According to the CBS host, Giuliani looked “like if Nosferatu got Queer-Eyed.”

This year, Giuliani dressed up as Christopher Columbus for his “America’s Mayor Live” podcast. But, seeing the footage of the former mayor explaining who he was, Colbert was a bit surprised.

“That’s supposed to be Christopher Columbus? Because you look like if Nosferatu got Queer-Eyed,” Colbert joked. “You look like Wishbone with a drinking problem. You look like E.T. after it got into Mom’s closets.”

To back his digs up, Colbert even placed images of each comparison side-by-side and indeed, Wishbone was pretty spot on.

Colbert also made sure to roast President Trump’s Gatsby-themed Halloween party, where the official theme name was “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.” The party, based on a book largely centered on rich people indulging in their luxury, took place just hours before SNAP funding lapsed due to the record-long government shutdown.

Stephen Colbert
“I keep thinking Donald Trump is incapable of shocking me, and then he does something outrageous, like implying that he’s read a book,” Colbert joked.

The party featured hired dancers, some of whom did their act inside a giant martini glass.

“Mr. President! Come on, there’s a shutdown, read the room!” Colbert said. “There are people in this country sending their children to bed without a bite to eat or a woman to drink!”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

