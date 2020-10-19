Stephen Colbert Sets Another Live Election Night Special at Showtime

Stephen Colbert is returning to Showtime for another live election night special, the premium cable channel said Monday.

The “Late Show” host has set “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” to air Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 11 p.m. The hourlong special will feature Colbert “reacting in real-time to election results as the state-by-state returns come in” for the 2020 presidential race between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Colbert’s guests will include Charlamagne Tha God and hosts Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of “The Circus.” The special will be taped in “Colbert’s virtual underground political bunker” and have no studio audience, due to COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read: Colbert Remixes Taylor Swift's 'You Belong With Me' Music Video Into Her Joe Biden Endorsement (Video)

“It’s going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to WANT to change,” Colbert said in a statement.

Showtime and Colbert previously partnered for a live election night special covering the presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8, 2016.

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” will be produced by the team behind “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are executive producers.

Watch a sneak-peek preview of Colbert’s election night special above.