CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook will guest tonight on the show, which was originally set to air a rerun

CBS will air a new “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Friday, in place of what was supposed to be a repeat episode.

Friday’s new show will feature CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and “60 Minutes” contributor John Dickerson. The decision comes one day after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters Friday morning. “The president does have mild symptoms…He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic,” Meadows said. “The doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady.”

Outside of Colbert, only Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” and Jimmy Kimmel are airing new episodes Friday night. Kimmel airs his primetime “Game Night” at 8 p.m. ET ahead of ABC’s coverage of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The president announced on Twitter Thursday night he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump has several risk factors and preexisting conditions that put him in danger of becoming very ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people over 65 are at a higher risk of hospitalization and death. The president is 74. He is also obese, according to this most recent physical exam.

Trump’s vice president Mike Pence and their Democratic challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris all tested negative on Friday.