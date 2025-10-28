Stephen Colbert Chuckles at Trump’s Desperation to Meet With Kim Jong Un in Asia: ‘Dude, Attempt to Chill’

President Trump flew to Asia to start the week, and though he’s not scheduled to meet with Kim Jong Un, he’s definitely open to it. In fact, his message to the North Korean dictator made Stephen Colbert chuckle on Monday night, as the CBS host encouraged Trump to “attempt to chill.”

To kick off his monologue, Colbert joked that it was a good day in the United States simply because Trump was out of the country on his “field trip.” The “Late Show” host then immediately noted that Kim Jong Un was not on Trump’s itinerary, but that it was OK with Trump because apparently, he “hadn’t thought of it.”

“Yeah,” Colbert said coyly. “He hadn’t thought of it. Hasn’t thought of Kim Jong Un at all, really. Here’s all the other times on the trip he wasn’t thinking about him.”

From there, a series of clips from aboard Air Force One played in rapid succession. In each one, Trump indicated he’d love to meet with the dictator, saying things like “He knows I’m coming. I’d be open to it 100%” and “I would love to see him, if he wants to, if he even gets his message. I’d love to meet with him.”

“Dude, attempt to chill, OK?” Colbert said, stifling laughter as the clips ended. From there, he put on his Trump impression to reenact the clips as if Trump were texting a crush.

“If Kim wants to meet, I’ll be in South Korea. It doesn’t matter to me. I mean, you think he’d get my message?” Colbert mimicked. “Did he get the message? Is he watching this? I don’t care if he does. Should I text him now? No, it’s too soon, right? I’m gonna text him again. I’m gonna text him again, but I’m gonna keep it cool. Keep it cas. ‘I love you.’ I won’t say it. I’ll send it. I’ll send it now. I won’t send it.”

