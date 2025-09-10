Stephen Colbert mocked President Trump as he unpacked the president’s alleged birthday letter to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in Tuesday’s “The Late Show” monologue.

“The letter he wrote was a Picasso of pervitude,” Colbert said, referring to a letter Trump allegedly sent to Epstein as part of a birthday book for the late financier’s 50th birthday. The letter, which the House Oversight Committee released on Monday, features Trump’s birthday wishes to Epstein written over a hand-drawn image of a woman. At the bottom, Trump’s alleged signature appears to mimic pubic hair.

As he recapped the letter’s message, Colbert shifted into a verbal and physical impersonation of Trump.

“The note read in part, ‘Happy birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret,’” Colbert mocked before he continued his breakdown. “Trump denied everything and sued The Wall Street Journal for $20 billion [10], calling the letter ‘nonexistent.’ Turns out, it existed ’cause yesterday the House Oversight Committee released it. And whoops-a-puby, that sure as hell looks legit!”

He continued on with his jabs, noting that the signature identically matches several others from Trump during that same era.

“You know what they say: If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, that duck should not be allowed within 300 yards of a school,” Colbert continued. “Despite evidence, all this evidence, Trump’s allies are pretending that there’s no evidence.”

That’s when he went into a series of impressions of several Republican leaders, including Speaker Mike Johnson and Rep. Tim Burchett.

“I don’t think it’s real. They say it’s not. Have you seen the president’s new clothes,” Colbert, said mocking Johnson’s statement that doesn’t believe the validity of the letter. “He’s hired the finest tailor in all the kingdom. Now he has gorgeous robes. Gorgeous robes that we can all clearly see. Although, I don’t know why he pinned that dead baby squirrel to the crotch.”

After calling out Burchett for suggesting Trump’s signature could’ve been forged. Colbert then went full-on Obama while taking the audience down a fictional “truth hole” of Trump’s birthday letter controversy.

“The year was 2003 and everyone agrees that Stacy’s mom has got it going on. The scene, the 50th birthday party of renowned financier Jeffrey Epstein,” Colbert said in the voice of a narrator. “Suddenly, a time-traveling Joe Biden bursts into the room. He’s there to sabotage apprentice host Donald Trump by forging his signature in a birthday book that will be discovered in 22 years. As Joe sets up his notorious autopen, he hesitates. Maybe this is wrong. We can’t really frame America’s greatest future president, can we? The answer comes from an obscure Illinois politician who utters three words that will change history forever.”

Colbert then removed his glasses and channeled Obama: “‘Uh, yes, we can. Now look, look, Joe, when you’re done, let’s make me a fake birth certificate.”

Colbert then went after several other Trump loyalists, including his own “second first son” Eric Trump, who’s previously claimed that his father “does not sketch out cartoon drawings.”

After playing a clip of Eric Trump’s quote, Colbert flipped his top lip into his mouth and began his impersonation.

“My dad certainly did not write birthday cards,” Colbert mocked. “My dad doesn’t even remember birthdays. What he does is he goes out of town on a business trip and when he comes back he brings you a present: a new mommy.”

You can watch the full “The Late Show” monologue in the video above.