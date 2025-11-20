Stephen Colbert Introduces Apple’s New Product After Tim Cook Attends Trump Dinner for Saudi Prince: ‘iDidn’tSeeAnything’ | Video

President Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House this week, hosting a massive dinner in his honor and scolding reporters who questioned the move. Among the attendees was Apple CEO Tim Cook, so Stephen Colbert has a guess at the company’s next product.

During his monologue on Wednesday night, Colbert promptly reminded viewers that US intelligence teams determined that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the violent murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, due to Khashoggi being critical of his rule.

“So naturally, they punished him by giving him a state dinner,” Colbert sniped. “Same reason Anna Wintour invited the Babadook to the Met Ball. Slay king!”

When ABC News reporter Mary Bruce at the White House brought up bin Salman’s role in Khashoggi’s murder — as determined by the CIA during the first Trump administration — Trump scolded her, and appeared to defend the murder, saying in part, “A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you like him or didn’t like him, things happen.”

Colbert then called out some of the “gaggle of Richie Riches” that attended the dinner for Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, including soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, Elon Musk and Tim Cook.

“In honor of ignoring bin Salman’s human rights record, Apple is releasing its new product, the iDidn’tSeeAnything,” Colbert joked.

With the punchline came a graphic of a VR headset, but completely obscured in duct tape.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s monologue in the video above.