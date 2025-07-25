Stephen Colbert continued amusing himself this week by discussing the ongoing news drops about Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein during his monologue. And at one point, he was forced to give props to an unlikely recipient: The so-called “QAnon shaman,” whose real name is Jake Chansley.

But immediately after, Colbert had to walk that back because of an extremely weird conspiracy theory spread by Chansley.

Colbert got to the joke by noting that the Epstein scandal “is costing Trump a lot of allies. The latest to jump ship is the QAnon Shaman. This has deep repercussions, because when you lose the Q shaman, you inevitably lose Fred Barney and the entire loyal order of the water buffalo,” Colbert joked, comparing the famous headdress worn by Chansley to characters from the classic cartoon series “Flintstones.”

“In response to a photo of Trump on social media,” Colbert continued, “the shaman wrote ‘this stupid piece of s—, what a fraud.’ Now listen, I don’t I don’t agree what this man has said and done in the past, but now that he has posted this, I just want to say, Mr. Shaman. Mr. Shaman. A toast to you. A toast to you.”

As he said this, Colbert poured champagne into a glass, then continued, “let’s see what else he wrote about this administration. ‘Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grinnell possesses the ability to bite people and inject them with venom that allows those subjected to the venom to become under a hypnotic spell.’”

At this , Colbert started pouring the champagne back into the bottle, joking, “Just get that back in there… save it for later.”

There’s lots more and you can watch the entire Colbert monologue below: