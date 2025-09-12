Stephen Colbert Jokes a Broken Clock ‘Was Close Friends With Jeffrey Epstein’ After Trump Differs With RFK Jr. on Vaccines | Video

Stephen Colbert had a back handed compliment for Donald Trump on Thursday’s “The Late Show,” after the surprising moment when Trump disagreed with Robert F. Kennedy on Vaccines.

“Oh, there’s trouble in paradigm, because Republicans have been concerned with the Mad ramblings of Health and Human services secretary RFK Jr,” COlbert said during his monologue. The mention of Kennedy’s name elicited loud boos from the audience, prompting Colbert to joke, “we can edit that out right?”

“Last week,” Colbert continued, “the bad Bobby testified to Congress that children receive up to 92 vaccine doses in early childhood, when, in fact, children generally receive roughly 30 vaccine doses, many in combined injections. Yeah, Mr. Secretary, do your research. When your kid gets the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, that’s just one shot.”

“Same situation as when your girlfriend says, ‘wow, that shower was so fast. How did you have time to shampoo and condition?’ And you say, ‘darling, let me introduce you to a little scientific miracle called Pert Plus.’”

“All this crazy talk about vaccines has driven a wedge between RFK JR and the president. Listen to what Trump said the day after Kennedy’s testimony,” Colbert continued. He then played a clip in which Trump said, “I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated. Tough stance. Look, you have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They’re not controversial at all.”

“Wow. That is shockingly sensible. But you know what they say about a broken clock? It was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein,” Colbert joked.

“But instead of ditching Bobby, Trump is trying to pretend that Bobby’s liabilities are actually assets by saying things like this,” Colbert continued, playing another Trump clip.

“Well, he’s a different kind of a guy, we’re coming up with the answers for other things that normal people, regular people, easy to get along with, people wouldn’t be able to do,” Trump said.

“That’s a pretty backhanded compliment. ‘Cindy, I love dating you because you’re different from normal people, smart people, attractive people. Where are you going? I haven’t talked about how weird you are,” Colbert joked.

Earlier in the monologue, Colbert repeated his comments urging against political violence and calling for national unity. This also included an amusing joke in which he said he looks very similar to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

You can see that and the whole monologue below: