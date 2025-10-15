Stephen Colbert Jokes the US Capitol Is Now a Spirit Halloween Amid Shutdown | Video

As the country heads toward the longest government shutdown in history, Stephen Colbert joked on Tuesday night that the US Capitol has adapted to the times just fine — by turning into a Spirit Halloween store.

The moment came during the CBS host’s monologue, during which he made fun of President Trump’s TIME Magazine cover photo, Trump’s latest overly long handshake with French president Emanuel Macron, and Trump’s odd compliment of the Italian prime minister’s looks.

But, eventually, Colbert circled around to the shutdown.

“The government is shut down indefinitely, yeah. So, like any building that sits unused this time of year, the Capitol is now a Spirit Halloween,” he joked. “There’s no — great deals! Great deals. Take the kids, get a big skeleton.”

The late night host also pointed out that the “fugly” shutdown is affecting flights nationwide, as TSA works without pay and at hugely reduced staff. But, according to a new video starring Kristi Noem that airports are being forced to play, the third government shutdown under a Trump administration (this one occurring when Republicans control each branch of government) is actually the fault of Democrats.

Colbert was mostly just mad that video exists at all, though.

“She’s making something bad you can’t get out of so much worse,” he said. “It’s like when you’re in the middle of getting your teeth cleaned, and the dentist punches you in the balls! We’ve all been there! ‘You gotta floss. That’s what you get for not flossing,’ is the logic of that.”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.