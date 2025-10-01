Watch the Moment Stephen Colbert Found Out About Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension and Left the Stage | Video

When the news of Jimmy Kimmel’s sudden suspension by ABC broke, fellow late night host Stephen Colbert was in the middle of taping his own show. And when the CBS host found out, he took a moment to pause the taping and actually leave the stage.

To troll President Trump a bit, Kimmel and Colbert appeared on each other’s shows on Tuesday night, each digging into their respective situations. During Colbert’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ABC host revealed he and his family were at a protest when they got word of Colbert’s cancellation. But Colbert actually brought footage of the moment he found out Kimmel was suspended.

In the clip, Colbert is seen asking a stagehand, “Is there something we need to know? Did we land on the moon?” Very quickly, he’s handed his phone to read the news.

As Colbert processed it, he sat back and put his feet up on his desk before informing his audience that Kimmel had been suspended indefinitely. All Colbert could say at first was “Wow.” But, as he collected himself, he paused the taping.

Play video

“Wait, hold on one second. I’ll be right back,” Colbert told the crowd as he headed off stage. “I want to find out what this is about. I’ll be right back.”

According to Colbert, there’s no cell service in the Ed Sullivan Theater where “The Late Show” tapes, so he wanted to step outside to get access to the full story of what had happened. When Colbert realized that the reasoning and details hadn’t been released yet, he decided to hold off on taping a new segment and opted to devote the next night’s show to the situation.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.