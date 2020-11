Hulu is not going back to “Castle Rock.” The Stephen King-inspired anthology has been canceled after two seasons.

The series was loosely based on King’s many works, including “Salem’s Lot,” “Misery” and “Shawshank Redemption.” The second season starred Lizzy Caplan as a younger Annie Wilkes, who was memorably portrayed by Kathy Bates in the film adaptation of “Misery.”

King executive produced the series alongside JJ. Abrams and his Bad Robot banner.

