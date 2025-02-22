Stephen King and More Respond to Gov. Janet Mills’ Defiance of Trump: ‘Proud to Be a Maine Man’

Maine’s Governor Janet Mills openly defied Donald Trump Friday over his position on transgender athletes — a move that delighted people around the country. “Governor Janet Mills to Trump: ‘See you in court,’” wrote Stephen King on X, “Makes me proud to be a Maine man. Thank you, Governor, for standing up to the bully.”

Mills attended a meeting of governors at the White House Friday that followed 24 hours of insults and jabs between herself and the president, the result of Trump’s push to cease federal funding to states that allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports.

Trump’s “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order is intended to ban transgender women from participating in girl’s and women’s sports. During the White House meeting yesterday, Trump sought Mills out and asked, “Are you not going to comply with it?”

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills answered, to which Trump replied, “We are the federal law.”

Trump also told Mills, “You’d better comply. Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding,” to which she answered, “We’ll see you in court.”

The exchange was also shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on X.

Rep. Becca Balint, the first woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as a Congressperson for Vermont, praised Mills on Bluesky. Balint captioned a video she shared in support of Mills, “Shoutout to Governor Janet Mills! This is the kind of courage we need.”

MeidasTouch podcast host Fred Wellman agreed. “Governor Janet Mills wasn’t having Trump’s bulls–t today at the White House,” he wrote on the same platform.

“BRAVO to Maine Governor Janet Mills for slapping petty tyrant trump in the face with her calmly defiant “see you in court,” author Majid M. Padellan added. “THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE. 🔥🔥🔥”