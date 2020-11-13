Steve Carell’s ‘Space Force’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 2

“Space Force” is continuing its mission, with Netflix giving the Steve Carell-led comedy a second season.

Norm Hiscock will join the series as co-showrunner alongside co-creator Greg Daniels. Hiscock’s prior credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Parks & Recreation” and “People of Earth.” “Space Force” star Jimmy O. Yang has also joined the writing staff.

Production is scheduled to begin next year in Vancouver.

sp

Also Read: 'Space Force': How Will Season 2 Handle Those Big Cliffhangers?

“Space Force” was based off President Trump’s real order to establish a sixth branch of the military and starred Carell as a four-star general tasked with starting up the new branch. Joe Biden’s incoming presidency figures to alter the show somewhat, given that Space Force was Trump’s idea and he’s frequently referenced (though never by name) during the first season.

John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome and Diana Silvers also star in the Netflix comedy. Lisa Kudrow also recurred as the wife of Carell’s Gen. Mark Naird.

Daniels’ previously spoke with TheWrap about how they’ll resolve all those cliffhangers at the end of the first season. For those don’t remember: The Space Force’s team on the moon attacks the Chinese moon base, rendering it uninhabitable, but then when they return to their own base, they find that the Chinese have sabotaged them right back. And Maggie Naird (Kudrow) breaks out of prison with the help of her prison guard girlfriend, Louise.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of the season 2 pickup.