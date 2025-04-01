Steve Kornacki Exits MSNBC for NBC

Steve Kornacki has signed a new deal that will see the popular data wiz stay within the NBC family, but his time at MSNBC is up, TheWrap has learned.

Kornacki’s new deal will give the 44-year-old reporter an expanded role across NBC’s news and sports broadcasts moving forward. But his new deal will not include hits on MSNBC, where he has provided plenty of election-related data insights over the years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Kornacki will receive the title of chief data analyst as part of his new deal, which will see him continue to share his stats-backed reports across NBC’s sports and political coverage. He has been a familiar face to NBC viewers in recent years, with him appearing on the network’s Sunday Night Football coverage as well as its coverage of the 2024 election. Kornacki has also been a recurring contributor on “Meet the Press,” where he breaks down the latest polling.

The move comes as MSNBC and NBC News are splitting their operations as part of Comcast’s decision to spin off its portfolio of cable networks into a standalone, publicly traded company. Discussions about Kornacki shifting strictly to NBC have been underway since before the election in Nov., according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report Kornacki’s new deal.

Kornacki’s exit comes as new MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler has been revamping the channel’s lineup since taking over in Feb. On Tuesday, MSNBC hired longtime political analyst Elise Jordan and veteran political correspondent Antonia Hylton to fill the two remaining co-host seats on its upcoming “The Weekend: Primetime” series, TheWrap reported.