Jo Koy is not the only comedian getting heat online for his monologue performance at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Now Steve Martin is also bracing for impact after defending the first-time host.

While some are still deriding Koy’s monologue — and specifically jokes about “Barbie” and Taylor Swift — “misogynistic” and “sexist,” Martin took to Meta’s social media platform Threads on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the performance and the overwhelming negative response to it.

“I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish,” Martin wrote. “I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010. So, congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet and now has 20 minutes of new material for his stand-up!”

In a matter of hours, Martin’s reply section was filled with mixed responses. Some agreed with the comedian, who’s famously hosted the Academy Awards three times. Others, meanwhile, said he didn’t fully grasp what people felt was problematic about Koy’s speech.

“Nah, the toughest gig is being a woman in show business or any business. He took the stage and highlighted that point. Demeaning and trivializing women deserves no congratulations. You seem like your truly a nice man, but you’re out of your league on this topic,” one user wrote.

But in response to that post, another Thread user said: “Random person vs. comedy legend. Yeah … pretty sure you’re out of your league on this one.”

One user went the softer route by breaking down to Martin how some of Koy’s jokes, particularly the one he made about “Barbie” with a punchline about “big boobies,” were seemingly “misogynistic.”

For reference, here’s Koy’s bit: “Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies,” Koy said. “The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite and flat feet. Or what casting directors call: character actor!”

The user provided clarity, saying it’s not about Koy being “unfunny.”

Check out some some more users’ responses to Martin’s defense of a fellow comedian and watch Koy’s full Golden Globes monologue below.