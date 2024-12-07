Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studio President, Dies in Plane Crash

Steve Mensch, the president of Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a small plane crash in Florida on Friday night, the studio has confirmed. He was 62.

“Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years, and well beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

The plane crashed on a road in Homosassa, Florida. Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash, which happened near the intersection of US 98, which is connected to US 19 in Homosassa.

Mensch has been the president of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016, overseeing operations at Perry’s 300-acre studio in Atlanta.

Survivors include his wife and three children.