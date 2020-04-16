Steven Soderbergh to Lead Directors Guild Committee on Restarting Production With Social Distancing

Task force led by “Contagion” director will work with epidemiologists on best practices to avoid spreading coronavirus while filming

| April 16, 2020 @ 6:32 PM Last Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 6:51 PM
Steven Soderbergh

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Directors Guild of America announced in a letter released on Thursday that a new National Board committee led by “Contagion” director Steven Soderbergh will work on forming a guide on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus during production on film and TV projects that can be used whenever public health officials allow for filming to resume.

“A major concern we’re hearing most right now is about when we’ll be returning to work, and how we can be certain that it’s safe to do so. Rest assured, this is something we’ve been spending a great deal of time thinking about as well,” read the letter from guild president Thomas Schlamme and executive director Russell Hollander.

“While we don’t have an answer as to when production will resume, we are taking steps to address how we can be safe when it does happen.”

Also Read: California Officials Set 6 Requirements Before 'Stay at Home' Order Can Be Lifted, Even Gradually

The task force will work with epidemiologists to examine the production process and provide recommendations to the DGA National Board on how to best implement social distancing practices while filming. The DGA is also in communication with other Hollywood guilds and unions about forming a comprehensive safety guide.

DGA is also forming a second committee of feature film directors, assistant directors, and unit production managers focused on “preserving the communal theatrical experience” as thousands of movie theaters nationwide remain closed with many, including AMC Theaters, in danger of bankruptcy. Movie theaters are not expected to reopen until July at the earliest, with dozens of films having their release dates postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Movie Theaters Included in Trump's 3-Phase Plan to Reopen US Economy

The Directors Guild’s letter comes as officials on all levels of government have released frameworks on how businesses could reopen with social distancing protocols implemented. A six-step framework released by California Gov. Gavin Newsom noted that in addition to lowered infection rates, the state will need to have stronger testing, treatment and social distancing protocols and infrastructure in place before businesses can reopen.

The Trump Administration also released a three-phase process on Thursday that outlined how businesses could steadily reopen and public life could resume with protective measures in place such as limits on mass gatherings and protective masks being worn. President Trump noted that it will be up to state governors to oversee the process of reopening businesses and public areas, a walk back from earlier claims that he had authority to do so.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
1 of 22

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE