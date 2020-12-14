USA Network has set the Season 2 premiere date and guest lineup for “Straight Up Steve Austin,” and finalized a trailer for the series. And that’s the bottom line, because, well, you get it.

When “Stone Cold’s” traveling talk show returns on Jan. 11, he’ll (begin to) welcome Season 2 guests Bert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Charlotte Flair, Ice-T, Joel McHale, Luke Combs, Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish.

Watch the Season 2 trailer via the video above.

“Straight Up Steve Austin” airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series is produced by Line by Line Media and executive produced by Austin, Dave Barsky, Deb Cullen, Sam Sarkoob and Bob Unger.

USA has also set the return date for “Chrisley Knows Best” Season 8, as well as the debut date and trailer for new reality show “The Rev.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” returns on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. It will serve as the lead-in for “The Rev” at 10:30.

In the back-end of “Chrisley” Season 8, Todd and Chase gear up for a road trip, Nanny Faye packs her bags for a “sizzling seniors cruise,” Todd goes on a mission to prove to Julie that he “still has it” after 25 years of marriage, Grayson has dreams of becoming a storm chaser and Savannah plans her next personal and professional steps, according to USA.

“Chrisley Knows Best” is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with John Hesling, Simon Knight, Adam Greener, Jim Sayer, Hank Stepleton, Katie Sole, and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable channel’s description for “The Rev” vows that there is never a dull moment in the world of larger-than-life Pastor Richard Hartley. When he isn’t preaching and inspiring his congregation at his Long Island church, he’s dealing with his rambunctious and loving family… all while utilizing his musical skills to make the church’s choir top-notch, according to USA’s logline. Having spent years traveling the globe working with top choirs and musicians, Richard is now focused on his hometown choir and, with the help of his wife Stacey, trying to get his millennial children, Judea and Jordan, out of the house so they can build their own dreams.

“The Rev,” which consists of eight half-hour episodes, is produced by This is Just a Test, with Aengus James, Colin King Miller and Jen McClure-Metz executive producing.

Watch the trailer for “The Rev” below.