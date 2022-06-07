‘Stranger Things 4’ Becomes Netflix’s No. 3 Most Popular English-Language Show

“Stranger Things 4” is “Running Up That Hill” to top Netflix’s viewership records for the second week in a row.

During the streamer’s May 30-June 5 week, Season 4 of the hit sci-fi series became the most-watched season of an English-language show in a single week on Netflix (with 335.01 million hours viewed in the last seven days), hit the No. 1 spot on the Top 10 list in 91 countries (a first for an English-language series) and became the first TV show to jump into the Top 3 Most Popular List in less than two weeks since its premiere — behind “Bridgerton’s” two seasons — with 621.8 million hours viewed.

Netflix

Last week, “Stranger Things” Volume 4 Part 1 beat out “Bridgerton’s” sophomore season to have the biggest premiere weekend for an English-language Netflix series, with a record 286.79 million hours viewed globally. The show’s success is also reflected in renewed fervor for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which reentered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its near-four-decade history following its use as a key plot element.

Fans of the Hawkins crew also rewatched previous seasons in droves, with 75.08, 58.27 and 47.42 million hours viewed, respectively, for Seasons 1-3. “The Lincoln Lawyer” followed behind, in the fifth slot, with 42.53 million hours viewed. “Ozark” Season 4 claimed the seventh spot, with “Bridgerton” Season 2 going strong at No. 9.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” was split into two installments, the latter of which will premiere with two feature-length episodes July 1.