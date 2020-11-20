‘Stranger Things 4’ Adds Robert Englund, ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Tom Wlaschiha and 6 More

“Stranger Things” is bringing eight new characters into the upside down for its upcoming fourth season, including “Nightmare on Elm Street” star Robert Englund and Tom Wlaschiha, who “Game of Thrones” fans will remember as Jaqen H’ghar, Netflix said Friday.

Along with Englund and Wlaschiha, the newcomers include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who are all series regulars for “Stranger Things 4,” as well as Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, who, like Englund and Wlaschiha, are recurring cast members.

After coronavirus-related delays, production on “Stranger Things 4” resumed in October. No premiere date has been set for the Duffer Brothers-created show’s fourth season yet.

You can find the character descriptions for the new batch of “Stranger Things” actors below, courtesy of Netflix. Notice that some are Hawkins residents, while others are in Russia, where our dear Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is being held captive.

Jamie Campbell Bower (“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” “Sweeney Todd”) will play Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?

Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart,” “The Binge”) will play Argyle, Jonathan’s new best friend, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Joseph Quinn (“Catherine the Great,” “Howards End”) will play Eddie Munson, an audacious 80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Hated by those who don’t understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.

Sherman Augustus (“Into the Badlands,” “Westworld”) will play Lt. Colonel Sullivan. An intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all….

Mason Dye (“Bosch,” “The Goldbergs”) will play Jason Carver. Jason seemingly has it all — he’s handsome, he’s rich, he’s a sports star, and he’s dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, Jason’s perfect world begins to unravel…

Nikola Djuricko (“Genius,” “In The Land of Blood and Honey”) will play Yuri, a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise,” “V”) will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

Tom Wlaschiha (“Game of Thrones,” “Jack Ryan”) will play Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper. Dmitri is smart, cunning, and charming… but can he be trusted?